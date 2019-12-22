{{featured_button_text}}
FARMINGTON -- Darrell Heaps, of Farmington, passed away on December 19 at the age of 83. Instate Monday from 7 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Dec 22
Visitation
Sunday, December 22, 2019
5:00PM-8:00PM
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St
Farmington, MO 63640
Dec 23
Visitation Resumes
Monday, December 23, 2019
7:00AM-1:00PM
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St
Farmington, MO 63640
Dec 23
Funeral Service
Monday, December 23, 2019
1:00PM
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St
Farmington, MO 63640
