FARMINGTON – Darrell Heaps of Farmington passed away December 19, 2019, at Parkland Health Center at the age of 83. He was born June 6, 1936, in Yount, Missouri, to the late Cletus and Margaret (Hardy) Heaps. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Gary Wayne Heaps, his daughter, Mindy Michelle Heaps, his grandson, Michael Heaps, his brother, Larry Heaps and sisters, Sandy Benscooter and Sharon Heaps.
Darrell proudly served his country as a veteran of the United States Navy. He was a selfless, compassionate and generous person who was willing to do anything for anyone. He was a jokester and had a great sense of humor. Darrell loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed swimming with his children when they were young, going to the car races and was a St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Darrell is survived by his wife, Brenda (Hosick) Heaps of Farmington, his children, Linda (John) Resinger of Ste Genevieve County, Donna (Ray) Hutchings of Farmington, Billy (Tina) Heaps of Terre du Lac, Kevin (Karen) Heaps of Farmington, Doug (Roxanne) Heaps of Farmington and Luke (Angie) Heaps of Farmington, many much loved grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his brothers, William “Bill” Heaps of Bismarck and Dwayne Heaps of Park Hills, former daughter in law, Kimberly Heaps of Willington, North Dakota, several nieces and nephews, close friend and neighbor, Danny West, special canine companion, Tiny Girl, and a host of friends.
Friends may call on Sunday, December 22 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume on Monday, December 23 from 7 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. in the Cozean Chapel. Interment to follow at Ste. Genevieve Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Farmington Pet Adoption Center, P.O. Box 45, Farmington, MO 63640. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
