FENTON, Mo. – Dave Fountaine of St. Louis passed away November 9, 2019, at the age of 52. Dave was born November 4, 1967, and graduated from Affton High School.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Chris (John) Mcgaughey; and sister-in-law, Diane Harrington.

Dave is survived by his wife Paula (Harrington); children, Jenni, Andy (Amber), Emily, and Megan Fountaine, Justin, Tyler, and Trent Cassidy; parents, Gene Fountaine and Shirley (Webb) Edmison; sisters, Bobbi (Jack) Thomure, Terri (Mark) Imo, and Gena (Eddie) Perotta; mother-in-law, Pauline Harrington; and brothers-in-law, Rick Harrington, and Rod (Gaylan) Harrington. Many nieces, nephews, and special friends also survive.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of memorial service at 5 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Jay B. Smith Funeral Home, 777 Oakwood Drive in Fenton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fountaine children trust c/o Montgomery Bank. Everyone is welcome to come to the service as Dave would remember you, whether that be in a racing shirt, Blues or Cardinals Shirt, or however you feel comfortable.

To plant a tree in memory of Dave Fountaine as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

