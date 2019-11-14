FENTON, Mo. – Dave Fountaine of St. Louis passed away November 9, 2019, at the age of 52. Dave was born November 4, 1967, and graduated from Affton High School.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Chris (John) Mcgaughey; and sister-in-law, Diane Harrington.
You have free articles remaining.
Dave is survived by his wife Paula (Harrington); children, Jenni, Andy (Amber), Emily, and Megan Fountaine, Justin, Tyler, and Trent Cassidy; parents, Gene Fountaine and Shirley (Webb) Edmison; sisters, Bobbi (Jack) Thomure, Terri (Mark) Imo, and Gena (Eddie) Perotta; mother-in-law, Pauline Harrington; and brothers-in-law, Rick Harrington, and Rod (Gaylan) Harrington. Many nieces, nephews, and special friends also survive.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of memorial service at 5 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Jay B. Smith Funeral Home, 777 Oakwood Drive in Fenton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fountaine children trust c/o Montgomery Bank. Everyone is welcome to come to the service as Dave would remember you, whether that be in a racing shirt, Blues or Cardinals Shirt, or however you feel comfortable.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.