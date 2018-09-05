Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Dave Horton

Horton

 CZBoyer

FARMINGTON -- Clarence David “Dave” Horton, 77, of Farmington passed away September 5, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He was born May 21, 1941, in St. Louis to the late Clarence and Helen (Strother) Horton. Dave attended the Pleasant Hill United Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending his spare time around cars and attending car shows.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one sister, Patricia Casby and one brother, Billy Gene Horton.

Dave is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Joan Horton; two children, Shelia Horton and Terry Horton and wife Debbie; four grandchildren, Bradley, Haley, Olivia and Nicholas Horton; two sisters, Bonnie Goodman and Sue Casby; brother, Stanley Horton and wife Sandra; special cousin, Alfred Nixon. Many other relatives and friends also survive.

Visitation will be Friday, September 7, 2018, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the C. Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Service will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel with Chaplain Bob Webb officiating. Memorials may be made to Farmington Pet Adoption Center. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

