{{featured_button_text}}
coplin.jpg

PARK HILLS -- David W. Palmer of Bonne Terre was born April 15, 1939, in Sedro-Woolley, Washington, to the late Lloyd and Junia (Cannon) Palmer. He departed this life November 30, 2019, in St. Louis at the age of 80 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ben Palmer.

Dave is survived by his wife, Reta (Aarestad) Palmer, his blended family, Deanna (Herm) Berkemeier, Stephanie (Jon) Soto, Geoffrey Simpson, Gillian Jones, Jennifer Singh, Andrew (Michele) Simpson, and Dominic (Grainna) Monteleone; 16 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren; his brother and sister-in-law, Leslie and Sue Palmer.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Dave was a loyal and faithful man. Being from the West Coast of Washington, he loved sailing the familiar water of the Puget Sound. He worked with his hands all his life and enjoyed gardening and turning wood into beautiful and useful objects. Dave had a wry sense of humor and loved music. He left an incredible imprint on the hearts of those that knew him.

A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the Victory Worship Center, Bonne Terre with Rev. Ron Jones officiating. Family served by Coplin Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Dave Palmer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments