David Brascher

David Francis Rascher
FARMINGTON – David Francis Rascher, 77, of Farmington passed away August 5, 2020, following a long illness. David was born November 1, 1942, in St. Louis, Missouri, to the late Eugene F. Rascher and Eloise (Benner) Rascher. In addition to his parents he was also preceded by his only son Kenneth Rascher and also a nephew, Eric Rascher.
Dave graduated from Maplewood-Richmond Heights High School, and at the age of seventeen he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served three years, spending part of that time on Midway Island and the USS Ticonderoga. Dave worked for 40 years as a carpenter and was in the St. Louis Carpenter District Union for 27 years. Dave owned, raised and rode quarter horses all of his adult life. His mare, Toots, that he showed in cattle events was his pride and joy. He spent many hours horseback on the trails of Missouri, Illinois, and Colorado. He especially enjoyed his trips to Colorado with Carol to ride in the mountains. Dave also enjoyed hunting, fishing and building rustic furniture.
He is survived by longtime friend and companion, Carol Crites and her family, especially her daughter, Tara Crites; son, Caleb Crites; and grandchildren Mia, Quincy, and Eden Olson. Also surviving are his brother, Paul (Sue) Rascher; niece, Vicki (Jerry) Martin; nephew, Gene (Monica) Rasher; great-niece, Savannah; great-nephew, Justin; and other family and friends. A special thanks to Carol's sister, Jeanne Daniels who, as a lifelong nurse provided immeasurable support and compassion.
There will be a celebration of life planned for the near future. Memorials, if desired, can be made to the MDS Foundation or Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.