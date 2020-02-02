DESLOGE -- David Bruce Rawson, 64, of Slidell, Louisiana, passed away on Tuesday January 28, 2020.
David was the strongest, smartest and most reliable man anyone knew. His dedication to his family and career were unparalleled. He loved to fish, work on cars, take trips to Talladega and spend time with his grandkids. He often reminisced of his younger days with his Central High friends and playing his trumpet in the band with his best friend Wayne. He passed no judgment and treated everyone as an equal. He was a dedicated husband, an amazing father, and a steadfast brother who was looked up to more as a father figure. He was a leader amongst his peers and a true friend to all and will be greatly missed. He was the second born son out of nine children. He was born in Bismarck, Missouri, on May 13, 1955. He was fondly referred to as Dave at work. He worked with Lockheed Martin since 1976 and continued to do so up until his death. He always spoke fondly of his career and took pride in the contribution he made to the aerospace industry.
He was preceded in death by his sister Mary Jo Rawson, his mother Mary Dennis Rawson Huckobey, and his father Leaman Carroll Rawson.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Parker Rawson, two daughters, Mellissa Rawson-Sexton (Mark) and Amanda Dainello (Anthony), five grandchildren, Jason, David, Anthony, Abigail, and Alexander. His seven siblings, Lee Rawson, Linda Hargon Wilson (Ned), Mark Rawson, Sherry Buss, Tina Rawson Alt, Kevin Rawson, and Leaman John Rawson. He was absolutely adored by his eleven nieces and nephews and eighteen great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at C. Z. Boyer & Son Chapel in Desloge from 11:30 a.m. until service time of 1:30 p.m. Burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Bismarck. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
