David Capps

DESLOGE – David Lawrence Capps, 69, of Belgrade, passed away Friday June 12, 2020, at St. Louis University Hospital. He was born Saturday, September 23, 1950, in St. Louis. David was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Shirley Capps and a brother, Jerry Capps.

David is survived by his Son, Bill Capps (Tammy); grandchildren Chris Capps, Jacqueline Hartley (Trent), Adam Capps (Kayci), and Olivia Schrum (Austin), great grandchildren Sophia, Hazel, Benjamin, and William. Also surviving are two brothers Patrick Capps (Patty) and George Capps as well as his sister Mary Ellen Session.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Tuesday June 16, 2020, from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Pastor Pati Robertson will be officiating. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Memorials may be directed to American Heart Association. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.