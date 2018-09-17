Subscribe for 17¢ / day
FARMINGTON – David Dale Deason, of Farmington passed away September 16, 2018 at his home surrounded by family at the age of 74. Arrangements pending at Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Full obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

