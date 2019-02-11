Try 1 month for 99¢
David Edward Sinclair

Sinclair

BARNHART -- David Edward Sinclair of Barnhart entered into eternal rest February 10, 2019, at Scenic View Nursing Center in Herculaneum, Missouri, at the age of 56. He was born on April 20, 1962, at Festus, Missouri.

Prior to his illness, David had been a building plan estimator for the Jefferson County Lumber Company. He was a graduate of Windsor High School, Jefferson College and UMSL, where he earned his BA degree in Business Administration. He enjoyed sports, particularly football and basketball and he liked playing golf, but most of all he loved being a Dad. David was a member of Faith Baptist Church of Festus.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

David is survived by his loving family, parents, Lonnie and Darlene Sinclair of Barnhart, Missouri; son, Jordan Sinclair of St Louis, Missouri; daughter, Brittany (John) Kitners of Festus, Missouri; sisters, Debra (Larry) Kohler of Barnhart, Missouri and Sue (Traci Reach) Sinclair of Metamora, Illinois; and a granddaughter, Bailey Kitners.

Memorial Gathering is scheduled from 10-11 a.m., Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Faith Baptist Church, 11835 County Road CC in Festus, Missouri. A Memorial Service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Bismarck, Missouri, at a later date. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Building Fund at Faith Baptist Church of Festus, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mahn Twin City Chapel of Festus, Missouri. Share your condolences and read obituary online at mahnfuneralhome.com.

Celebrate
the life of: David Edward Sinclair
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments