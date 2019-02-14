FARMINGTON – David George Braun, entrepreneur, community activist, dreamer, and natural born leader passed away peacefully on February 13, 2019, at the age of 76. He had struggled for the last 6 months with heart failure and finally succumbed to the disease after recent bypass surgery.
David was a man of many dreams and although he graduated with his Masters in Divinity from Eden Seminary, he always remained open and accepting to cultural and religious differences. These dreams led him to Lebanon with the Prince of Peace Corps in 1968 to teach English in an orphanage. While there, he met Salim and Maurice who both returned to the US with him and became an integral part of David's family. David loved being active in the local community. He served in many capacities including as Farmington Chamber of Commerce President and was a recipient of many awards for his help in the community. As an entrepreneur, David dreamed of helping fill the employment gaps in and around the area. Following this dream, he co-founded Workforce Employment Solutions and led it through rapid growth where it was awarded the Inc 500 Fastest Growing Companies award. In retirement, David began following his dream of turning an old pants factory in downtown Farmington into The Factory, a multi-use space that would bring people together, and Alexander's, an event center. He had a vision (that some of his family thought was a little crazy) of turning The Factory into an ongoing funding source for the non-profit high risk youth mentoring program, Friends of the Family. Although this dream was not achieved in his lifetime, the generosity, courage, and compassion for the most vulnerable lives on through the many lives that he touched.
David loved all animals (fur, feathers, scales, and more) and allowed his kids to have a variety of interesting pets over the years. David's love of dogs lives on through his most recent companion, King. David also enjoyed gardening, farming, rehabbing old homes and (of course) Cardinal's Baseball. David was married three times and through this his kids came to understand life on this side of heaven doesn't have to be perfect to be beautiful.
The family will be holding an event to honor David's life in each of his two favorite communities: Celebration of Life – Party in Farmington on Friday, February 15 at Alexander's in The Factory from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. with appetizers and beverages available. A Celebration of Life – Memorial Service in St. Louis on Saturday, February 16 at Historic Trinity Lutheran Church, 812 Soulard Street. Visitation at 1 p.m. until time of memorial service at 2 p.m.
David was preceded in death by his parents, George and Edna Braun and his brothers, Joel and Jim Braun. David is survived by his four children, Rachel (Blake) Fagan, Marc (Melanie) Braun, Chelsea (Mark) Dodds and Ali (Andy) Eck; ten grandchildren, Rebecca, Mary Claire, and Bradley Fagan, Nicolaus, Noah and Gabriel Braun, Aidyn, Beyla, and Daxton Dodds, and Elizabeth Eck; two beloved sister in laws, Carol Braun and Pam Braun.
Thank you to the wonderful caregivers at Farmington Presbyterian Manor and Mercy Heart Hospital who provided medical care with heartfelt compassion in his final weeks.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Historic Trinity Lutheran Church, 812 Soulard Street, St. Louis, MO 63104
Arrangements are being handled under the care and direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel and Crematory.
