ST. LOUIS -- David George Braun, 76, formerly of Farmington, passed away at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis on February 13, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

