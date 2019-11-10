{{featured_button_text}}

FRANKCLAY -- David Compton, 78, of Leadwood, passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Parkland Health Center North. He was born on Tuesday, November 19, 1940, in Leadwood.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Doris L. (Marler) Compton and a son Mark Wayne Compton. David attended Frankclay Church of the Nazarene. He was a lifelong horse lover and loved his family dearly, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. David was a friend to everyone.

David is survived by his loving wife, Janet (Belfield) Compton; daughters, Anita (Marcus “Huey”) Hughes Angie (Darren) Lawson, Amy (Jack) Howell; grandchildren, Jake Lawson, Jamie (Luke) Drummonds Sydni (Dustyn) Dowd; great-grandchildren, Kade, Grace, Holden, Reid, Isaiah, Isaac and Luci; siblings, Rhonda (Bill) Mayberry, Daniel (Wanda) Compton; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held at Frankclay Church of the Nazarene in Frankclay, Tuesday, November 12, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 9 P.M. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at the church from 10 A.M. until service time of 1 P.M. with Rev. Jeff Roever officiating and Tami Wilson assisting. Burial to follow in the Leadwood Cemetery. Memorial may be directed to Frankclay Church of the Nazarene. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Please view obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

Service information

Nov 12
Visitation
Tuesday, November 12, 2019
4:00PM-9:00PM
Frankclay Nazarene Church
583 Grand Ave
Park Hills, MO 63601
Nov 12
Guaranteed delivery before David's Visitation begins.
Nov 13
Visitation
Wednesday, November 13, 2019
10:00AM-1:00PM
Frankclay Nazarene Church
583 Grand Ave
Park Hills, MO 63601
Nov 13
Guaranteed delivery before David's Visitation begins.
Nov 13
Church Service
Wednesday, November 13, 2019
1:00PM
Frankclay Nazarene Church
583 Grand Ave
Park Hills, MO 63601
Nov 13
Guaranteed delivery before David's Church Service begins.
