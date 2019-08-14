{{featured_button_text}}
PARK HILLS -- David H. McClure, 67, of Desloge passed away August 10, 2019, at his residence. He was born April 11, 1952 in Bonne Terre.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clemmie McClure and Helen 'White' McClure Watson; two brothers; one sister; and grandson, Colby Carron.

David is survived by a son, David J. McClure and Sharon Wigger; daughter, Amanda Miller and Mel; four grandchildren, Chelsey Carron, Sarah Wade and Matthew, Jensen Wigger, and Gunner McClure; brothers, Herbert McClure, and Jimmy McClure; sister, Florence Skinner and Gerald; friends, Don and Beverly Carrow. Many nieces, nephews also survive.

A memorial service will be held 2:30 p.m. Friday August 16, 2019, at Bismarck Church of God with Rev. Bobby Adams officiating. Arrangements by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.

