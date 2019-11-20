{{featured_button_text}}
Wilson Funeral Home

FREDERICKTOWN -- David Justin Hannah, 40 died November 16, 2019. Visitation, 5-8 p.m., Thursday, November 21, at Wilson Funeral Home, Fredericktown. Services, 12 p.m. November 22, 2019. A private interment will be at a later date. View full obituary at wilson-funeral-home.com.

