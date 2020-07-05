David Ketcherside
David Ketcherside

David Carl Ketcherside

LEADWOOD – David Ketcherside, age 68, of Bismarck, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his residence.

Visitation will be held at the C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Leadwood on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 9 P.M. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 9 a.m. until service time of 11 a.m. at the C. Z. Boyer & Son Chapel in Leadwood. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

To plant a tree in memory of David Ketcherside as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

