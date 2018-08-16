Subscribe for 17¢ / day
PARK HILLS -- David Madden, 66, of Bismarck went to his Heavenly home Wednesday, August 15, 2018. Visitation will be 4:30 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7 p.m. Friday, August 17, 2018, at Harvest Christian Centre, 1925 State Hwy. 32 in Park Hills, Missouri. Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to the care and direction of the DeClue Funeral Home, Potosi.

David Madden
