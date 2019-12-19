{{featured_button_text}}
PARK HILLS -- David W. Keay, 58 of Park Hills, Missouri, was born in Bonne Terre, Missouri, September 7, 1961, to William H. and Mary A. (Chapman) Keay. He departed this life in his home November 13, 2019.

He was well known around the area as a carpet-layer, Carpenter and a Drum Maker with an artistic flare.

David is survived by a sister, Lou Ellen (Jeff) Harr; several cousins, and many friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 5-8 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Farmington AMVETS, 3756 Pimville Road in Park Hills, Missouri. Coplin Funeral Home serving the family.

