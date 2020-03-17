David Wills

FARMINGTON – David Leroy Wills, 67, of Farmington passed away March 8, 2020. He was born December 14, 1952, in Bonne Terre. He enjoyed playing pool, disc golf, archery, hunting and fishing. David was an employee at Crown Valley Winery, where he retired in December 2018.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Shirley (Moore) Wills; brother, Gerald “Tommy” Wills; sister, Beverly Wills-Tabert.

David is survived by one sister, Rhonda Schneider; six nieces and nephews, Rogie Schneider, Bryan Schneider, Jamie (Robinson) Dean, Candice Robinson, Megan Wills and Andrew Wills. Several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.

A graveside inurnment will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

