COLUMBIA, Mo -- Dean Stanley Shelley passed away August 18, 2019, at Boone County Hospital, in Columbia, Missouri, surrounded by his family, following a progressive medical condition. Dean resided at the Veterans Home in Mexico, Missouri, for 5-1/2 years.
Dean was born June 29, 1928, in Desloge, Missouri, to Nellie and Emmett Shelley. He was a graduate of Desloge High School and then attended Bailey Deisel Engineering School in St. Louis before going to work for the Cargill Company.
Dean served his country as a Sergeant in the US Army during the Korean War, from 1950-52. Following his service, he enrolled at the University of Missouri, graduating with a B.S. in Agriculture and a Master of Agricultural Science in 1957. Dean became Director of Operations for the University of Missouri Dairy Plant, where ice cream and dairy products were produced and sold. In 1972 he started teaching dairy engineering and doing research in Food Science and Nutrition. Buck’s Ice Cream was opened on campus in 1988; with new research, Dean co-formulated “Tiger Stripe” ice cream for all MIZZOU fans. He continued as Associate Professor in the School of Hotel and Restaurant Management; and worked with the UMC Dairy Judging Team travelling widely and winning multiple awards. He was beloved by colleagues, staff and students.
Dean was a Distinguished President of the Columbia Breakfast/Downtown Optimist Club, 1968-69. He was a member of Gamma Sigma Delta; and was active with Missouri FFA, in dairy judging, receiving a Degree of Honorary American Farmer. Dean received The Spirit of Excellence in 1993, after many years of dairy judging at the Illinois State Fair. He became a VIP Blood Donor for American Red Cross; and was an active committee member of Meals on Wheels for several years. Dean was recognized in Personalities of the West and Midwest in 1969 as a distinguished leader. He served as a member of the Board of Adjustment for the city of Columbia; was a Third Degree Master Mason; a 50 year member of the American Legion; and served as a deacon of Calvary Baptist Church for many years.
Dean is survived by his wife of 68 years, LaVerne; two daughters, Debbie Shelley-Milam (Dale) of Columbia, Missouri, and Donna Kell (Joe) of, Kansas City, Missouri; two granddaughters, Katie Kimble (Jacob) of St. Joseph, Missouri, and Kelsey Whitlow (Austin) of Platte City, Missouri; five great-grandchildren, Connor and Collins Kimble, and William, Ainsley and Frances Whitlow. Dean was a very caring and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Harold Shelley.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Thursday August 29, 2019, at The Crossing Church in Columbia, Missouri. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow. Donations can be made to The Alzheimer’s Association or Missouri Veterans Home in Mexico, Missouri, in care of the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home and online condolences may be made at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.
