{{featured_button_text}}

BONNE TERRE – Deanna Haertling, 77 years, of Bonne Terre, Missouri, passed away September 28, 2019.

Deanna is survived by her loving husband, Gerald Haertling; children, Kerrie (Dan) Boyer, Victor (Kari) Haertling, Pamela (Doug) McCree and Terri (Jeff) Lewis; 11 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Bob Cooper, Shirley Johnson, Jackie Will and Shari Michener.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar S. and Iva I. (Tripp) Cooper; and her siblings, Helen Carpenter, Ann Hill, Freda Graham, and Oscar Samuel Cooper, Jr.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, at Abundant Life Church, 3954 Highway 221, Farmington, Missouri, 63640. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Abundant Life Church. Entombment 10: 45 a.m. Saint Francois Memorial Park at 10:45 a.m.

To send flowers to the family of Deanna Haertling, please visit Tribute Store.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Oct 4
Visitation
Friday, October 4, 2019
4:00PM-8:00PM
Abundant Life Church
3954 Highway 221
Farmington, MO 63640
Order flowers for Deanna's Visitation
Guaranteed delivery before Deanna's Visitation begins.
Oct 5
Service
Saturday, October 5, 2019
10:00AM
Abundant Life Church
3954 Highway 221
Farmington, MO 63640
Order flowers for Deanna's Service
Guaranteed delivery before Deanna's Service begins.
Oct 5
Entombment
Saturday, October 5, 2019
10:45AM
St. Francois Memorial Park
6776 Vo-Tech Road
Bonne Terre, MO 63628
Order flowers for Deanna's Entombment
Guaranteed delivery before Deanna's Entombment begins.

Tags

Load comments