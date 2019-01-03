Try 1 month for 99¢
Debbie L. Scneider

Schneider

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. -- Debbie L. Schneider (nee Byrd), 81 of Maryville, Illinois, was born September 28, 1937. She passed away peacefully with family by her side in St. Louis, Missouri, December 27, 2018. Debbie was also a resident of Fredericktown, Missouri, and active member of Twin Oaks Free Will Baptist Church. She was an ordained Minister, cosmetologist, avid collector of antiques and enjoyed gardening. Debbie loved her family and grandchildren and will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents Nolan and Iona (nee Montgomery) Byrd; husband, Phillip D. Schneider whom she married on May 10, 1974; son, Michael D. Meier; sister, Betty F. Byrd.

Debbie is survived by three daughters, Kelly Meier of Edwardsville, Illinois, Kacey Womack of Palm Harbor, Florida, and Connie Williams of Edwardsville, Illijnoius; a brother, Paul Byrd of Fredericktown, Missouri; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and her beloved pets Barbie and Jett.

Private services will be held by family at a later date. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.

