DESLOGE -- Deborah Schelling, 64, of Ste. Genevieve, passed away October 8, 2019. She was born November 12, 1954, in St. Louis to the late Frank and Anne (Sherer) Bono, Jr. Deborah enjoyed cooking, gardening, flowers, and Native American culture. She also had a heart for animals of all kinds.

She was survived by siblings, Louie (Carla) Bono, Jim (Brenda) Bono, John Bono, Anne (Pixie) Bono, Bob (Angie) Bono, and Angela (Mike) Severy.

Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

