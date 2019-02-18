Try 1 month for 99¢
PARK HILLS -- Deborah Lou (Dunlap) DeMaria of Leadwood, Missouri, was born October 29, 1957, in Bonne Terre to the late Clifford ‘Doc’ and Cleo (Johnston) Dunlap. She departed this life February 16, 2019, at Parkland Hospital at the age of 61 years.

Survivors include her husband, Richard DeMaria; two children, Karen (Zachery) White, and Richard DeMaria Jr.; four grandchildren, Azora Hulsey, Oliver White, Thea White, and Clifford DeMaria; one great-granddaughter, Haven; two brothers, Eric and Donnie Dunlap. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.

Visitation 2 p.m. until time of service at 4 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Coplin Funeral Home in Park Hills. Interment at Leadwood Cemetery.

