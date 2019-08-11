FARMINGTON -- Deloris M. Brooks, 89, of Farmington, passed away at Evelyn’s House on August 10, 2019. She was born, July 11, 1930, to the late Floyd F Larby and Helen F (Stamp) Larby. She is also preceded in death by her husband Robert E. Brooks, Sr. her son, Martin L Benischek, and her granddaughter Courtney Marie Brooks Strain. Deloris Stamp Brooks was adopted and raised by her great grandmother Matte M. Stamp.
She is survived by her children, Constance Lintz (Jim), Robert E. Brooks Jr. (Rebecca), and Cynthia Knupp (Rick). Deloris is also survived by five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Deloris was a life member of the DAV, and the American ex POW, past Guardian of Bethel #34 Jobs Daughters, member of the red hats, and a member of New Heights Church.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Heights Church Farmington with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Rocky Good officiating. Burial will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to New Heights Church. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
