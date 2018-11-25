Try 3 months for $3
coplin.jpg

PARK HILLS -- Delpha Mae (Denny) Braddum, 86 of Farmington departed this life at Mercy Hospital-Festus November 17, 2018. She was born June 24, 1932, in Ft. Smith, Arkansas, to the late Nathan and Stella (Barckley) Denny. Also preceded in death by her husband, William G. Braddum, Sr.

Delpha Mae is survived by her children, William (Tammy) Braddum, Jr., and Raymond (Julie) Braddum; two grandchildren, William Ryan Braddum, and Marcus Harmon; four sisters, Mary, Jewel Dean, Wanda, and Evie. Other relatives and friends also survive.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Visitation, Friday, November 30, 2018, 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. in the Coplin Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Steven Molter and William ‘Bill’ Braddum officiating.

Celebrate
the life of: Delpha Mae Braddum
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments