Dennis Ralph Bouse

DESLOGE – Dennis Bouse, 71, of Irondale, passed away May 13, 2020. He was born September 30, 1948, in St. Louis, to the late Omar and Violet (Marler) Bouse. He was a member of the Assembly of God Church. Dennis enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Jacob Hogan; and siblings, Jimmy Bouse, Sharon Smith, and Ricky Bouse.

Dennis is survived by his wife Rosemary (Groves) Bouse; children, Lisa Dallas and husband Edward, Denise Wheat and husband Michael, Denny Bouse and wife Alicia; grandchildren, Kendra (Matt) Skaggs, Joshua Hogan, Leandra (Alex) Hodges, Amber Kostic, Abagale Kostic, Jonathan Bouse, and Noah Wheat; great-grandson, Zade Hodges; sisters, Charlotte Brenneke, and Angie (Jeff) Hart; and half-brother, Aaron Bouse; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Sunday, May 17, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. The visitation will resume Monday, May 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel until service time at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Leadwood Cemetery with Brother J.C. Moore officiating all services.

C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home recommends visitors wear face masks and social distancing be implemented.

