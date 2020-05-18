Dennis Daughtery
BONNE TERRE – Dennis Daugherty, age 65, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, formerly of Bonne Terre, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. Dennis was born June 6, 1954, to the late Homer Richard and Dorothy (Rosener) Daugherty, Jr. in Bonne Terre, Missouri.
In addition to his parents, Dennis is preceded in death by his wife, Donna (Stanton) Daugherty; and one son, Dennis Allen Daugherty.
Dennis is survived by his two stepdaughters, Jennifer Massey and husband Larry, Tina Gautreau and husband Max; one stepson, Darrell “Buffy” Massey and wife Amy; two grandchildren and five step-grandchildren; sisters, Beverly Isgrig and husband Charles, Cathy DiBello and husband Patrick; brother, Bucky Daugherty and wife Gerry; and several nephews.
Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Family has requested that memorial donations may be made to support Serenity Hospice, St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry, or St. Joseph Catholic Church.
