STE GENEVIEVE -- Dennis “Denny” Carl Huck of Ste. Genevieve passed away December 22, 2018, at the Ste. Genevieve Care Center at the age of 56. He was born June 11, 1962, in Festus, Missouri, to Glennon Huck and the late Mary Lee (Buatte) Huck. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Bobby Jacobs

Denny loved hunting, the outdoors, Blues hockey and shooting pool with his friends at the Point. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Denny is survived by his wife, Caroline Knake, his daughters, Sarah (and husband Dennis) Carlson and Amanda (and husband Lance) Meyer, stepchildren, Kenny (and wife Elizabeth) Rodgers, Roy Rodgers, and Michael (and wife Julie) Rodgers, his grandchildren, Cameron Carlson, Cylie Carlson, Clara Carlson, Casey Carlson, Ava Meyer, Aiden Meyer, Drake Meyer, Parker Meyer, Alissa Myers, Hailey Rodgers, Tyler Rodgers, Tyler Brooks, and Brittney Brooks, his siblings, Glenda (and husband Fred) Gross, Keith (and wife Linda) Huck, and Lee Ann Jacobs, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, December 28 from 12 noon until time of service at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Ste. Genevieve, 101 Basler Drive, Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Hope Outdoors, c/o Eastern Missouri Chapter, P.O. Box 1421, Chalom, AL 36518 or in care of the family. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

