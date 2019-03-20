Try 3 months for $3
LEADWOOD -- Dennis "Denny Mike" "Bear" Bayless passed away at Barnes Hospital March 14, 2019, at the age of 68.

Dennis is survived by his wife Connie Bayless of Leadwood, MO; son, Mickey (Amy) Bayless of Festus, MO; sons, Gabe (Sara) Bayless of St. Louis, MO, and Craig Bayless of Fort Lauderdale, FL; daughter, Kara Bayless of St. Louis, MO; seven grandchildren; sister, Debbie (Rick) Stanfill of Farmington, MO; brother, Stanley Bayless of Knob Lick, MO; several cousins, nieces, nephews and numerous friends.

Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Jack Bayless; and sister, Denice DeWeez.

Dennis was born in 1950. He graduated from Farmington High School in 1968 and went on to earn an Associate’s Degree from Mineral Area College. He worked in the mines at AMAX and Pilot Knob. He then worked at and retired from General Motors with 22 years of distinguished service. Dennis also served the City of Leadwood for many years as both a City Alderman and as Mayor.

Dennis enjoyed work-working and making crafts with his wife, Connie. He also volunteered assisting senior citizens with filing their tax returns through AARP. He was a sports enthusiast and a life-long Cardinals fan. You could always count on him for his orneriness and jokes. "Have I ever told you about the Three Bears?"

A celebration of life gathering will be held in the future at a date and place yet to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St Jude Children's Research Hospital http://giftfunds.stjude.org/BearBayless appreciated.

