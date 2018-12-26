Try 1 month for 99¢
STE GENEVIEVE -- Dennis Huck, age 56, of Ste. Genevieve passed away December 22, 2018. Memorial gathering from 12 p.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 28 at First Baptist Church of Ste. Genevieve. View the full obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Dennis Huck
