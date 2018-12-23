Try 1 month for 99¢
STE. GENEVIEVE -- Dennis Huck, 56, passed away at Ste. Genevieve Care Center on December 22, 2018. Arrangements are pending under the care of Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the online obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Dennis Huck
