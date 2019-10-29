{{featured_button_text}}

LEADINGTON – Dennis M. Toole of Leadington, passed away October 28, 2019, at Southbrook Skilled Nursing Center at the age of 64. He was born February 24, 1955, to Frances Toole and the late Boyce W. Toole.

A graduate of Cape Girardeau High School, Dennis went to work at Proctor and Gamble and during his career there he took a break spending four years in the United States Air Force. After he was honorably discharged from the Air Force he resumed his career at Proctor and Gamble until his retirement in 2003. Soon after retirement Dennis went to Mineral Area College where he graduated in 2006 with an Associate Degree in nursing. He then pursued his career in nursing at Southeast Mental Health Facility in Farmington. Dennis loved to play card games and also enjoyed duck hunting.

His survivors include his wife, Sally (Turnbaugh) Toole; his daughters, Shannon Toole of Farmington and Elizabeth Kiser of Cape Girardeau; six grandsons; his mother, Frances Toole of Cape Girardeau; one sister, Bonnie O'Regan of Titusville, Florida; four brothers, Lowell (Ann) Toole of Independence, Missouri, Larry (Shirley) Toole of Millersville, Missouri, Adrian (Jamie) Toole and Allen (Anita) Toole, all of Cape Girardeau. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

The family will celebrate Dennis’ life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ducks Unlimited or Siteman Cancer Center. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

