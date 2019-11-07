{{featured_button_text}}
Dennis P. Freeman Sr.

Freeman

PARK HILLS – Dennis P. Freeman, St. of Park Hills was born May 7, 1950, to the late Leslie and Emma (Brewer) Freeman and departed this life October 14, 2019, at the age of 69 years, 5 months, and 7 days. Dennis was also preceded in death by a grandson, Daniel; and sister Martha.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Gloria Ann (Carr) Freeman; children, Dennis Freeman, and Brandi Freeman and fiancé Derek Shipman; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; siblings, Leora (Gene) Walling, Tammy (Dave) Stricklin, Ellen Freeman, Shirley (Steve) Bobbett, Roy Freeman, Ron Freeman, and Elmer (Terri) Freeman; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Johnny (Karen) Carr, Ronnie (Sharon) Car, and Velda (Mark) Price; special friends, Jim Randolph, and Harold Lashley. Cousins, other relatives, and friends also survive.

Services were held and were officiated by Pat Fitzgerald.

