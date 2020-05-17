Dessie Bone
Dessie Fern Bone

DESLOGE -- Dessie Fern Bone, 89, of Bonne Terre, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at St. Joe Manor in Bonne Terre. She was born on March 28, 1931, in Vulcan, Missouri, to the late Edgar Issac and Macy (Charlton) Lewis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her five brothers Marshal, Deverne, Robert, Garland, and Lindell Lewis, four sisters Glenda Matthews, Thelma Boatright, Imogene Matthews, and Donna Higbee.

She is survived by her two daughters, Beverly (Wyman) Skaggs and Sandra DeSha; grandchildren; Catrina Bieser, Amy Kay Votaw and Toby (Cindy) Skaggs; great-grandchildren Molly Votaw, Hope (Charles) Krugh, and Carby (Katelynn) Kalal; and four great-great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews.

A Private viewing will be on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a private funeral service at 1 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Brother Lynn Nichols will be officiating the funeral service. Private Interment will be at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Donations may be made to local food banks in Dessie's name, and please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Dessie Bone as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

