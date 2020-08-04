× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dessie L. Callahan

PARK HILLS – Dessie L. Callahan, 91, of Farmington, passed away August. 4, 2020, at Camelot Skilled Nursing Center. She was born June 11, 1929.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Fox and Cecilia ‘Short' Fox; her husband, John Paul Callahan Sr.; son, John Paul Callahan Jr.; grandson, Gary G.W. Callahan II; brothers, Grover Fox, Delbert Fox, and Joe Fox; and son-in-law, Roger McWilliams.

Dessie is survived by her son, Garry Callahan; daughter, Shirley McWilliams; grandchildren, Gary McWilliams, Brandi Hamilton, Aaron Callahan, Kelly Callahan, Chet Callahan, and Matt Callahan; and 13 great-grandchildren. Many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday August 6, 2020, at Woodlawn Cemetery with Rev. Barton officiating. Arrangements by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home, Park Hills.

To plant a tree in memory of Dessie Callahan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.