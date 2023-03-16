DESLOGE – Dewey Smallen, 73, of Farmington, passed away March 13, 2023. He is survived by his wife Tracy (Lopez) Smallen. A memorial visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Sunday, March 19, 2023, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. The visitation will resume Monday, March 20, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. View full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.