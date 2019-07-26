{{featured_button_text}}

BONNE TERRE -- Dianna Allen, 52, of Bonne Terre, passed away July 24, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Dianna was born March 15, 1967, to the late Verdie and Flora Kemper in St. Louis. Dianna will always be remembered for making people happy.

In addition to her parents, Dianna was preceded in death by the father of two of her children, Jeffrey Allen, Sr.

Dianna is survived by children, Jeffrey Allen, Jr., Nikki Allen and significant other Zack Sharp, and Sabrina Hutto; father of daughter, Doug Hutto; grandchildren, Emma and Melanie; siblings, Sheila and husband Rick Carrier, Mary Reifle, Theresa Reifle, Guy Kemper, Kenny Reifle, and Kindle McPherson; and many other family and friends.

There will be a Celebration of Life held 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Primrose Baptist Church with Rev. Randy Murphy officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

