{{featured_button_text}}

BONNE TERRE -- Red Turner, 88, of Bonne Terre, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019, at St. Joe Manor. He was born on August 31, 1931, to the late Edward and Audrey Belle (Chapman) Turner in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Red proudly served his country in The United States Marine Corps.

In addition to his parents, Red was preceded in death by stepchildren, Carol Coleman, Kathy Bundy, Roy Wells, and Angie Smith; sisters, Mabel Franklin, Mildred Morris, Hazel Forester, Mareda McNelly, Bonnie Sue Rains; brothers, Guy Turner and James Turner.

He is survived by two sons, Devin (Tricia) Turner, Dollas Ray Turner Jr; stepchildren, Julie Fay Matson, Elaine (Steve) Swafford, Larry (Wendy) House, Robert (Susie) House, James (Sherrill) House; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The procession will meet at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 9:45 a.m. and will go in procession to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery for a graveside service at 11 a.m. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments