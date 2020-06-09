Dolores Fryman
0 entries

Dolores Fryman

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dolores Fryman

Dolores Joette Fryman

Come to me all of you who are weary and burdened and I will give you rest. Matthew 11:28

Dolores Joette Fryman was born January 29, 1944 in Esther, Missouri and entered Eternal Life on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the age of 76. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Dolores Voreschoski, brother, David Voreschoski and granddaughter Lauren Scism.

Joette had a love for animals and a passion for music and dance. She was known to be a great dancer and could jitterbug better than anyone. Jo also loved line dancing, where she had the opportunity to

Teach and choreograph routines. As a child, Joette dreamed of taking dance lessons. So at 66 years young she signed up for her first tap class and performed in several recitals. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

Joette is survived by her husband of 59 years, Walter (Windy) Fryman, daughters, Angie (Kent) Scism

And Jill Patton, grandchildren, Taylor and Katie Scism, Dylan and Austin Patton and sister, Mary Lunsford.

Arrangements pending at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home, Park Hills.

To plant a tree in memory of Doloros Fryman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News