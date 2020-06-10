Dolores Fryman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dolores Joette Fryman

"Come to me all of you who are weary and burdened and I will give you rest." Matthew 11:28

Dolores Joette Fryman was born January 29, 1944 in Esther, Missouri and entered Eternal Life on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the age of 76. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Dolores Voreschoski, brother, David Voreschoski and granddaughter Lauren Scism.

Joette had a love for animals and a passion for music and dance. She was known to be a great dancer and could jitterbug better than anyone. Jo also loved line dancing, where she had the opportunity to teach and choreograph routines. As a child, Joette dreamed of taking dance lessons. So at 66 years young she signed up for her first tap class and performed in several recitals. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

Joette is survived by her husband of 59 years, Walter (Windy) Fryman, daughters, Angie (Kent) Scism and Jill Patton, grandchildren, Taylor and Katie Scism, Dylan and Austin Patton and sister, Mary Lunsford.

Graveside service Friday June 12, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Woodlawn Cemetery, Leadington, Mo. with Rev. Robert Webb.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimers Association or St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

Arrangements by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home, Park Hills.