FARMINGTON – Dolores (Mell) Cleve passed away February 5, 2020 surrounded by her loving family in Farmington at the age of 93. She was born in Farmington on December 27, 1926 to the late Marvin and Etta “Fern” (Thomas) Mell. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin “Shorty” Cleve in 1985; four brothers, Tommy, Robert, Kenny and Marshall Mell; a son-in-law, Dave Bayless and a grandson, Craig Cleve.
Dolores was a lifelong resident of Farmington having graduated from high school in 1945. She was employed as a payroll clerk for the shirt factory in Farmington. Dolores, also lovingly known as “Aunt Hoe” will be remembered as a sweet, loving, thoughtful, funny, generous person who was loved by many. Her family and friends can't even begin to imagine the money she spent on stamps over the years sending cards to her whole family and many friends for every holiday and special event. Heaven truly has gained an angel. She was a faithful and committed lifetime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Farmington. Through the years she was blessed to have been named God Mother to several children.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include her children, Gary (Sharon) Cleve, Shirley (Ray) Pogue, Sharon Bayless and Ruth Ann (Joe) Henderson; eight grandchildren, Todd Williams, Troy Williams, Tad Cleve, Chad Cleve, Brent Pogue, Deana Bayless, Heather Hawkins and Brandy Perry; seven great-grandchildren, Emily, Ty, Bailey, Tanner, Peyton, Brynn, and David; a brother, David Mell; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.
Visitation will be held at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Friday, February 7, from 5 – 8 p.m. Visitation will resume at Cozean Chapel on Saturday morning beginning at 7 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church with Rev. Stephen Constien officiating beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday with interment to follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorials, if desired, may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church. View the tribute video and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.