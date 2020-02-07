{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON – Dolores (Mell) Cleve passed away February 5, 2020 surrounded by her loving family in Farmington at the age of 93. She was born in Farmington on December 27, 1926 to the late Marvin and Etta “Fern” (Thomas) Mell. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin “Shorty” Cleve in 1985; four brothers, Tommy, Robert, Kenny and Marshall Mell; a son-in-law, Dave Bayless and a grandson, Craig Cleve.

Dolores was a lifelong resident of Farmington having graduated from high school in 1945. She was employed as a payroll clerk for the shirt factory in Farmington. Dolores, also lovingly known as “Aunt Hoe” will be remembered as a sweet, loving, thoughtful, funny, generous person who was loved by many. Her family and friends can't even begin to imagine the money she spent on stamps over the years sending cards to her whole family and many friends for every holiday and special event. Heaven truly has gained an angel. She was a faithful and committed lifetime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Farmington. Through the years she was blessed to have been named God Mother to several children.

Survivors include her children, Gary (Sharon) Cleve, Shirley (Ray) Pogue, Sharon Bayless and Ruth Ann (Joe) Henderson; eight grandchildren, Todd Williams, Troy Williams, Tad Cleve, Chad Cleve, Brent Pogue, Deana Bayless, Heather Hawkins and Brandy Perry; seven great-grandchildren, Emily, Ty, Bailey, Tanner, Peyton, Brynn, and David; a brother, David Mell; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

Visitation will be held at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Friday, February 7, from 5 – 8 p.m. Visitation will resume at Cozean Chapel on Saturday morning beginning at 7 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church with Rev. Stephen Constien officiating beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday with interment to follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorials, if desired, may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church. View the tribute video and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Feb 7
Visitation
Friday, February 7, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St
Farmington, MO 63640
Feb 8
Visitation Resumes
Saturday, February 8, 2020
7:00AM-9:30AM
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St
Farmington, MO 63640
Feb 8
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 8, 2020
10:00AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
609 East Columbia Street
Farmington, MO 63640
Feb 8
Interment Service
Saturday, February 8, 2020
11:00AM
Hillview Memorial Gardens
5229 Westmeyer Road
Farmington, MO 63640
