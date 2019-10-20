PILOT KNOB -- Don Gordon Walker, 88 years old, resident of Ironton, Missouri for 45 years, died Monday, October 7, 2019, at The Baptist Home in Ironton after a protracted illness. Don and his wife, Lauretta moved to this area from Texas to take positions at Farmington State Hospital where Don was Director of Special Education.
In later years he bought property near Crane Lake and raised cattle, a job he wished he had discovered earlier.
Don was born in Alton, Illinois, the only child of Orange and Ellen Walker. The family moved frequently in connection with his father’s work. He graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in Mt Pleasant, Texas, and served in the United States Air Force for 4 years. He enjoyed learning and received several degrees from the University of Texas. He leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Lauretta; a daughter, Donna Agler; a grandson, Colin; and a great-grandson. He had numerous interests and hobbies and will be missed by many.
A memorial gathering will be held 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to Wolfstone Ranch, PO Box 1458, Farmington, Missouri 63640.
