Try 1 month for 99¢

BISMARCK -- Donald Couch, passed away in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, February 25, 2019, at the age of 66 years. Donald served the U.S. Army from 1972 – 1978. Visitation will be Thursday, February 28, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. at Coplin Family Funeral Home of Bismarck with Rev. Mike Barton officiating. Interment, with Full Military Honors, at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Bismarck.

Celebrate
the life of: Donald Couch
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments