BONNE TERRE -- Don Kirkwood, 90, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019, peacefully at The Arbors at Maplebrook in Farmington, Missouri. He was born on June 25, 1928, to the late Thomas James and Reva (Morrow) Kirkwood in Centerville, Iowa. Don was married to Nellie Ruth Gramenz on November 2, 1946, at Memorial Christian Church in Rock Island, Illinois. They shared almost 71 years of marriage and raised four children together. Don was a member of the First Christian Church in Bonne Terre and of the Sheet Metal Union Local #36. Don held a variety of positions over the years; he was a top salesman for Holland Furnace Company in South Bend, Indiana, owned his own business called Donnell Heating and Air Conditioning in Kankakee, Illinois, and worked for his son, Tom, at Kirkwood & Son HVAC in Farmington, Missouri. After retirement, Don and Nellie enjoyed traveling and spending time with family, but mostly they enjoyed each other.

In addition to his parents, Don is preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Kirkwood; daughter, Marcia (Kirkwood) Rainbolt; son, Thomas J. Kirkwood; daughter-in-law, Janet (Habadank) Kirkwood; and sister, Juanita Rose Kirkwood.

Don is survived by two daughters, Lynn Kirkwood of Missouri, Dawn Jensen and husband Ron of Tennessee; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Preferred Hospice and The Arbors at Maplebrook for the care given to dad.

A celebration of Life will be held from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Nutrition Center in Bonne Terre, 114 N. Allen Street. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boys Town -- 14100 Crawford Street, Boys Town, NE 68010 or https://secure.boystown.org/Donate. Please contact Lynn for any further information at nrtgk2017@gmail.com. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. For those unable to attend the services, please sign the guestbook and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Donald ‘Don’ Eugene Kirkwood
