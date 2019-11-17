BONNE TERRE -- Don Burgan, 78, of Terre Du Lac, passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Parkland Health Center. He was born on Tuesday, August 12, 1941, to the late William and Estella (Stewart) Burgan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lawrence and Edna Stewart; sister, Debbie Agnew and cousin, Ronald Stewart.
Don proudly served his country in the U. S. Navy. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America where he served as District Commissioner and Advancement Chairman. He received the Silver Beaver Award and the Wood Badge. He enjoyed 60+ years in magic and was a member of the St. Louis Ring One International Brotherhood of Magicians and International Brotherhood of Magicians Ring 325 in Branson. He loved watching the St. Louis Cardinals, bird watching, fishing and most of all his loving dog, Siegfried.
Don is survived by his life partner of 38 years, Barbara Sawyers; children, Rich (Teresa) Burgan, Beth (Tony) Burg; four grandchildren, Tommy (Jessica) Burgan, Katelyn Burgan, Anthony and Ashley Burg; four great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Sophia, Colton and Brooke; sister, Beverly Manning, cousins, Harold (Pamela) Stewart, Jonathon Stewart; mother of his children, Sue Perryman along with several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Monday, November 18, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, from 8 a.m. until Service time of 11 a.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel in Bonne Terre with Pastor D. J. Edwards officiating. The International Brotherhood of Magicians Broken Wand Ceremony will take place at 10:50 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Burial to follow at Bonne Terre Cemetery in Bonne Terre. Memorials can be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
