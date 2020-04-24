Donald Ebner
Donald Ebner

Donald Ebner

Donald Louis Ebner

FARMINGTON - Donald Louis Ebner, originally of St. Louis, Missouri, passed away on March 29, 2020. Don was born on October 9, 1951 to Michael and Leona (Leeseman) Ebner. Don served 20 years on the St. Louis Police Department, retiring as Executive Aide to Police Chief Clarence Harmon. After retiring, he became a business owner and resided for several years on the island of St. Croix. After gaining MicroSoft network engineering certification, Don and his wife Sharon Hyll moved to St Croix in 2000 where Don worked at the Divi Hotel in information technology. Shortly afterwards Don purchased VI Cargo where he operated this shipping business until later opening Southern Rentals on St Croix and St Thomas. Don volunteered as a NRA certified instructor of the St Croix Marksmanship Association, and was active in his Judith's fancy community serving as president of the board of directors.

Don and Sharon returned to Farmington, Missouri in 2015 to spend more time with his extended family. Unfortunately, his colon cancer returned and was not treatable. He is survived by his wife Dr. Sharon Hyll, sons Jon (Amanda) Ebner (of Chicago) and Michael (Ann) Ebner (of Columbia, Ill.), three grand-daughters and twin grandsons, and siblings Judith Harbaugh (Chesterfield), Kenneth Ebner (Elgin, Ill.), Robert Ebner (Columbia, Ill.), Mike Ebner (St. Croix), and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and, most recently, his beloved rescue dogs Sarge and Leena. No service is planned.

