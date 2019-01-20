Try 1 month for 99¢
DESLOGE -- Donald Gillihan, age 88, of Desloge, passed away January 20, 2019, at Presbyterian Manor in Farmington. Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge.

Donald Edward Gillihan
