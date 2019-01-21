Try 1 month for 99¢

DESLOGE -- Donald Gillihan, 88, of Desloge, passed away January 20, 2019, at Presbyterian Manor in Farmington. He was born February 16, 1930, in Flat River, to the late Arvil and Verla (Greer) Gillihan. Donald was a past Rotarian President and a recipient of their Paul Harris award. He opened Gillihan Law Offices in Farmington in 1958, was granted the Senior Counselor Award in 2005 and was active with The Boy Scouts of America.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Marion and Harold Gillihan; and one sister, Bernice Thomas.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Donald is survived by his loving wife, Barbara (Schoder) Gillihan; three children, Max Gillihan, Scott T. Gillihan and wife Jan, Todd R. Gillihan and friend Kelli Harris; along with several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Wednesday, January 23, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. There will be a private family service and burial. Memorials may be directed to Serenity Hospice. Please view obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Donald Edward Gillihan
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments