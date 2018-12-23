Try 1 month for 99¢

FARMINGTON – Donald Elvin Borders of Farmington, passed away surrounded by family at Parkland Health Center on December 19, 2018, at the age of 76. He was born at Zalma, Missouri to the late John Elvin Borders and I. V. (Bradshaw) Borders.

Donald graduated from Missouri University in 1965 with a BS in Education. He went on to Naval flight training in Pensacola. He earned his wings as a Naval Aviator in July of 1966 and then served two tours in Vietnam. Upon his return he served as a flight instructor in Pensacola. After his active service in the Navy he remained in the Naval Reserve until he retired in 1989 having attained the rank of Commander. In 1970 he began a teaching career with the Farmington school system, first with the Middle School and then on to the High School where he taught Chemistry and coached tennis and wrestling. He retired from teaching in 1998. In his spare time, Donald, who was an avid outdoors-man, enjoyed fishing, traveling and reading. A 48 year member of the Farmington Church of the Nazarene, he was also a member of the local VFW, Norman Rigdon Post.

Donald’s family will always cherish the memory of his trademark piece of advice: “Good bye, have a good time and don’t do anything stupid”.

Survivors include Donald’s loving wife of 55 years, Bettie (Whaley) Borders; two children, Shari Lyn Borders and James Johnathan Borders and wife, Sharon; grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Eric) Noll, James Borders, Johnathan Borders, Reagan Borders, Shayla (Matt) Walters and Madison Rigdon; great grandchildren, Michael Noll, Joseph Noll, Cherish Walters, Preston Walters and Finnley Walters; a brother, James Franklin Borders and wife, Cindy; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family. Also surviving is Donald’s life-long friend and fishing buddy, Jerry Buttry.

Friends may call at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Thursday, December 27, 2018, from -8 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday beginning at 7 a.m. until the service time at 11 a.m. with Pastor Terry Skinner officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Farmington Church of the Nazarene. View the tribute video and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

