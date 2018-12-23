FARMINGTON – Donald Elvin Borders of Farmington, passed away surrounded by family at Parkland Health Center on December 19, 2018, at the age of 76. He was born at Zalma, Missouri to the late John Elvin Borders and I. V. (Bradshaw) Borders.
Donald graduated from Missouri University in 1965 with a BS in Education. He went on to Naval flight training in Pensacola. He earned his wings as a Naval Aviator in July of 1966 and then served two tours in Vietnam. Upon his return he served as a flight instructor in Pensacola. After his active service in the Navy he remained in the Naval Reserve until he retired in 1989 having attained the rank of Commander. In 1970 he began a teaching career with the Farmington school system, first with the Middle School and then on to the High School where he taught Chemistry and coached tennis and wrestling. He retired from teaching in 1998. In his spare time, Donald, who was an avid outdoors-man, enjoyed fishing, traveling and reading. A 48 year member of the Farmington Church of the Nazarene, he was also a member of the local VFW, Norman Rigdon Post.
Donald’s family will always cherish the memory of his trademark piece of advice: “Good bye, have a good time and don’t do anything stupid”.
Survivors include Donald’s loving wife of 55 years, Bettie (Whaley) Borders; two children, Shari Lyn Borders and James Johnathan Borders and wife, Sharon; grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Eric) Noll, James Borders, Johnathan Borders, Reagan Borders, Shayla (Matt) Walters and Madison Rigdon; great grandchildren, Michael Noll, Joseph Noll, Cherish Walters, Preston Walters and Finnley Walters; a brother, James Franklin Borders and wife, Cindy; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family. Also surviving is Donald’s life-long friend and fishing buddy, Jerry Buttry.
Friends may call at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Thursday, December 27, 2018, from -8 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday beginning at 7 a.m. until the service time at 11 a.m. with Pastor Terry Skinner officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Farmington Church of the Nazarene. View the tribute video and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.